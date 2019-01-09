Aberdeen resident claims Lucky for Life top prize

A 23-year-old Aberdeen woman claimed her prize from the South Dakota Lottery after becoming the state’s first Lucky for Life top prize winner.

Brandi Jo Hanson had the winning ticket for the Dec. 31 drawing. She choose receiving $1,000 a day for the rest of her life rather than taking the one-time payment of $5.7 million.

Hanson purchases lotto tickets about once a week, and when she does, she chooses her numbers based on her grandmother’s birthday, her grandfather’s birthday or their anniversary. In this instance, she chose her grandmother’s birthday, which makes her win even more special.

As Hanson makes plans for her new wealth, she’s hoping to give back to those closest to her.