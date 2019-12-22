Aberdeen Crushes Oahe Capitals Girls Hockey

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals girls hockey team was no match for the Aberdeen Cougars on Saturday at the EXPO Center. Aberdeen shutout the Capitals Girls 13-0 to improve to 3-0-0 in high school league action. The Capitals drop to 1-3-0 with the loss on the season. The Cougars took charge early scoring 7 first period goals as they outshot the Capitals Girls 52-2 in the contest. The Capitals return to the ice next Saturday when they host the Brookings Rangers ina 5 pm game at the EXPO Center.pitalstal