Aberdeen Central Sweeps ESD Cross Country

YANKTON, S.D. – Aberdeen Central swept the boys and girls divisions at the ESD Cross Country Meet Saturday at Huron. The Pierre Governors finished 5th with 18 and the Lady Governors were 7th with 172. Aaron Ryan of Aberdeen Central won the boys individual title with a time of 15:42.95. The Governors Tucker Behrens earned All ESD honors with a 9th place finish in a time of 17:00.14. Alejandro Ramirez was 27th while Trevan Black Bear finished 28th. Tyler Gere had a 35th place finish and Isaac Polak came in 49th. In the girs division, Ellie Abramson of Brookings won the title kn a time of 18:45.57 which was three tenths of a second ahead of runner up Melanie Jacobs of Aberdeen Central. Jessica Lutmer earned All ESD honors for the Lady Govs in a time of 19:26.60. Kyla Keyes was the next best runner for the Lady Govs finishing 32nd. Autumn Iverson was 41st while Hallie Drewes was 46th and Rachel Nemec was 65th.

