Aberdeen Central puts Away Governorw

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Aberdeen Central went on a -0 run to start the third quarter as they downed the Pierre Governors 60-44 in high school basketball Tuesday night in Aberdeen. The Governors trailed 24-20 at halftime and could not recover as they lost for the 8th straight time. Andrew Bergen scored 12 of his game high 16 points in the second half to lead the Golden Eagles to their second win of the season. Gray Zabel led the Governors with 10 points as Pierre fell to 4 and 13 on the season, The Governors travel to Watertown on Thursday.