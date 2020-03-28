Abdullah Re-Signs With the Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings re-signed running back Ameer Abdullah on Friday to a one-year contract. Abdullah, their primary kickoff returner last season, rushed 23 times for 115 yards and caught 15 passes for 88 yards in 2019. He returned 13 kickoffs for a 25-yard average. The former star University of Nebraska and Detroit Lion running back will be back for a third season with the Vikings and sixth in the NFL. The Vikings also officially announced the re-signing of center Brett Jones on Friday. Minnesota has four unsigned free agents left, including defensive end Everson Griffen, who has announced he won’t return. Others remaining are guard Dakota Dozier, linebacker Kentrell Brothers and punt returner Marcus Sherels, who could retire.