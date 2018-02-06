AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program Celebrates 50 Years

AARP Foundation is providing free tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program from now through April 17.

AARP South Dakota State Director Erik Gaikowski says last year, 125 Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers in South Dakota helped more than 9,500 people file their tax returns. Gaikowski says free tax preparation services are offered at more than 50 sites in 39 communities across South Dakota and AARP membership is not required.

To see a complete list of locations and hours in South Dakota, go to the AARP Tax-Aide website.

For information including which documents to bring to the tax site, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669).

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS.