Aaron Window 1953 – 2020

EAGLE BUTTE, SD – Aaron L. Widow, age 67, of Eagle Butte, SD, entered the Spirit World on Friday, March 21, 2020 at Avera-McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Aaron is survived by his wife, Nora Widow of Eagle Butte. Two sons: Robert Spotted Bear, Spoken, WA and Merritt Lebeau of Chamberlain, SD. Two daughters: Erin Widow of Rapid City, SD and Virginia Widow of Eagle Butte. Six brothers: Raymond Two Crow of Albuquerque, NM, Richard Red Elk of Eagle Butte, Gilbert Red Dog of On The Tree Road, Buddy Knife, Red Scaffold, SD, Randall Knife of Eagle Butte, and Joel Elk of Wyoming. Five sisters: Janice Elk of Wyoming, Elaine Widow of Takini, SD, Denise Fast Horse and Marvella Jewett of Rapid City, SD, and Jackie Dunn, Eagle Butte. 5 Grandchildren.

A private family Memorial Honoring will take place at 1:00 PM, Friday and 1:00 PM Saturday, March 27 and 28 at the CRST Powwow Grounds in Eagle Butte, with Randall Knife officiating. Full Military Rites will also be provided. A scattering of cremains ceremony will take place at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rooks Funeral Home of Eagle Butte, SD.

charlesrooksfuneralhome.com