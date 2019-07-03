AAA SD: Today is the worst day for traveling over 4th of July holiday

AAA South Dakota expects more than 141,500 South Dakotans will go 50 miles or more from home over the Independence Day holiday this year.

Nationally, AAA projects nearly 49 million Americans will travel over the holiday weekend, which is defined as today (July 3) through Sunday.

AAA is also encouraging travelers to stay alert behind the wheel. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics show distracted driving kills an average of nine people and injures 1,000 each day. Drivers interacting with cell phones are up to eight times more likely to be involved in a crash.

Independence Day holiday travel, by mode: