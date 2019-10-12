AA State Tennis Tournament Wraps Up

tennisennisnnisnSIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Lincoln repeated as State Girls Tennis Champion and the first Class AA State tournament champion Friday in Sioux Falls. Lincoln scored 505 points to win the team title while St. Thomas More and Sioux Falls O’Gorman were second and third in the 12 team tournament. Johanna Brower of Lincoln won the flight one singles title defeating Tanna Lehfeldt of Brandon Vlley 6-4, 6-1 in the championship match. Brower also teamed with Ava Leonard to win the flight one doubles state title. Lincoln won 3 singles flight championships while St. Thomas More won two. Lincoln also won two of the three doubles flight state championships.