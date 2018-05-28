A.G.E. Corporation Contractors sponsors the Flags Across the Bridge in Observance of Memorial Day

A.G.E. Corporation Contractors is sponsoring the flags across the Missouri River bridge in observance of Memorial Day. The Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club posts the U.S. and South Dakota flags and has consistently done so for various holidays and other special occasions since 2006.

Also, on Memorial Day, over 130 Pierre businesses will fly the flag in front of their business. Since the early 1980’s the Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club and Boy Scout Troop 27 have partnered to post flags outside sponsoring businesses.

If you are a business or individual that is interested in sponsoring this patriotic project, please contact Scott Rounds at 280-9611 or any member of the Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club. The Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club meets Mondays at noon at the Ramkota.