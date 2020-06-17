9th Annual SD Kite Day today in Hilger’s Gulch in Pierre

The 9th Annual South Dakota Kite Day is this afternoon from 1-4pm CT at Hilger’s Gulch in Pierre.

Organizer Steve Wegman with the Pierre Elks’ Lodge says children ages 17 years old and under– and their parents– are invited to participate.

Wegman says the first few years were challenging because flying kites was a bit of a lost art.

There’s no fee, but children are encouraged to register by going to the Pierre Elks’ Lodge Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PierreSDElks/.

If you would like to help or have a question, call Steve Wegman at 605-295-1221.

Kite Day is possible with support from the NextEra Energy Resources and Pierre Elks Lodge #1953.