9 year old missing from Rockerville, SD area

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Pennington County sheriff’s deputies and others are searching for a missing 9-year-old girl who was last seen leaving a children’s center in Rapid City.

The Civil Air Patrol joined the search for Serenity Dennard Monday morning. Sheriff’s officials say she left the Children’s Home Society Sunday about 11 a.m. without a coat.

Search and rescue teams from Pennington County and Custer County, Rockerville and Rapid City firefighters as well as three dogs are looking for the girl. Searchers used thermal imaging devices Sunday night.

Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone in the Rockerville and Highway 16 area to search their outbuildings and property for the girl. Endangered Missing Person Description: Serenity June Dennard, 9 yrs. old white female, approximately 4’09” tall, 100 lbs., blue eyes, shoulder length dark blond hair Last seen wearing a long sleeved gray tee shirt with flowers, purple tank top, dark stone washed jeans and black boots. On Sunday, Feb. 3 at approximately 11:20 am Serenity Dennard walked away from the Black Hills Children’s Home, located in the Rockerville area, on South Rockerville Road, in Pennington County, SD. Serenity is not believed to be adequately dressed for the severe weather conditions and is considered to be endangered. If you have seen Serenity Dennard, please call 605-394-6135 immediately. Do NOT take action to rescue the Endangered Person, CALL IMMEDIATELY.