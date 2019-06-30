8 Run Inning Propels Bismarck Past Pierre

MINOT, N.D. – Bismarck scored 8 runs in the 4th inning to down Pierre Post 8 12-2 on Saturday at the weekend tournament in Minot, North Dakota. Josh Mayer ran into trouble in the 4th inning and wound up pitching 3.1 innings in picking up the loss on the mound. Bismarck led 3-2 after three innings as Pierre was limited to just 2 hit on the game, both by Coby Carr. Bismarck had 10 hits off Mayer and Carr who fired 1.1 innings of relief. Pierre goes to 1 and 2 in the tournament and fell to 15-12 on the season. Post 8 and Bismarck are 2-2 against each other this season. Pierre will play another game today to wrap up the tournament and then will travel to Brookings to face the Bandits for the first time this season in a doubleheader tomorrow (Monday) night.