8 PST Members to Swim in Regional Meet in Nebraska this Weekend

PIERRE, S.D. – Eight members of the Pierre Swim Team have qualified and been chosen to compete with Team South Dakota at the 2018 14 & Under Midwestern All-Stars Swim Meet held in Elkhorn, Nebraska on January 10-11. Elkhorn’s Common Ground facility will play host to several hundred of the top swimmers from Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa. Team South Dakota is made up of 71 of the top 14 and under athletes from clubs across the state. Mason Ward-Zeller and Charlie Simpson will be competing in the Boys 9-10 division; David Stagg and Spencer Skjonsberg in the boys 11-12 division; Aidan Burke in the boys 13-14 division; Michelle Weiss in the girls 11-12 division; Ella Ward-Zeller and Katelynn Axtell, for girls 13-14. Meet results will be posted to Active’s Meet Mobile app and USA Swimming’s Deck Pass app for mobile devices.

Front row: Mason Ward-Zeller, Katelynn Axtell, Ella Ward-Zeller, Michelle Weiss, Charlie Simpson

Back Row: David Stagg, Aidan Burke, Spencer Skjonsberg