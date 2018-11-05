8 Governors Headline All ESD Football Team Named Monday

YANKTON, S.D. – Two Seniors and Three Juniors from the Pierre Governor football team were named to the All ESD Offensive Football team while another three seniors earned Defensive All ESD honors by a vote of the coaches of the ESD football squads. Named to the team were senior Recievers Jack Maher and Zane Shuchard along with junior quarterback Garrett Stout and offensive lineman Cole Nelson and Grey Zabel. On the defensive side the ball the three players named all ESD are seniors lineman Nathan Schnabel, linebacker Gage Gehring and defensive back Lee Snyder. Pierre won the Class 11AA ESD football title this year with a 4-1 conference record.

2018 All ESD Football Team