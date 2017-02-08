7th Annual Troy Anderson Memorial Coyote Hunt

PIERRE SD – Organizer Shane Anderson stopped in the studio along with Jeff Rheborg and Richard Siedschlaw past winners to talk about the event for this year. KGFX Morning show host Scott Lane discussed the tactics and the new location in Fort Pierre at the Joe Schomer building. Friday night is the rules meeting 7pm hunt starts Saturday sunrise till sunset.

$5000 added prize money for the heaviest, lightest, most weight accumulated, most mangy, and calcutta buy-in option. $100 for best “junk” (skunk, badger, etc…no rabbits!)

Free Supper and Door Prizes following the hunt! Fur buyer will be present at weigh in.

Troy Anderson Memorial Coyote Hunt Gun Raffle Tickets are available HERE at Dakota Radio Group (214 W. Pleasant Drive Pierre)

Tickets $50 each, only 400 tickets available and 14 guns are in the raffle.