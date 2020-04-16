733 COVID-19 cases in SD connected to Smithfield pork processing plant workers

Today’s (April 16) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows since the COVID-19pandemic began, there have been 1311 positive cases in the state. Of those, 1065 are in Minnehaha County, 733 of which are connected to the Smithfield Foods plant.

To date, in South Dakota there have been:

deaths– 7

ever hospitalized– 55

negative tests– 9239

pending tests– 2

recovered– 373

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–

Buffalo–

Campbell–

Corson– 1

Dewey–

Edmunds–

Faulk– 1

Gregory–

Haakon–

Hand–

Hughes– 5

Hyde– 1

Jones–

Lyman– 2

McPherson–

Mellette–

Potter–

Stanley–

Sully– 1

Tripp–

Todd– 1

Walworth– 5

Ziebach–