70th Annual King Of Hearts Feb 19th, 2017

PIERRE/FORT PIERRE SD – (News Release) – The 70th Annual King of Hearts sponsored by the Job’s Daughters of Pierre will be February 19, 2017 at T.F. Riggs High School. Doors open at 7:30 pm and the music starts at 8:00 pm. The list of candidates from Pierre are Connor Gerber, Trey Dravland, Brody Hultman, Andrew Norwick, Bradley Dean, Aaron Hoelscher, Nolan Ortbahn, Jordan Lutmer, Andrew Van Gerpen, and Spencer Sarringar. Onida candidate is Kole Pickner and Fort Pierre candidate Damon Hoftiezer.

Tickets are $15.00 each if purchased prior to the dance and they will be $20.00 each at the door. To celebrate the 70th Annual dance, this year will be a special theme – a “Masquerade Ball”. Masks are optional.