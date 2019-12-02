7 Pierre Governor Football Players Named Academic All State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – 7 members of the 3 time State Class 11AA Football champion Pierre Governors were named to the Academic All State Football team named Monday by the South Dakota Football Coaches Association. The 7 team members are led by quarterback Garrett Stout and center and defensive lineman Grey Zabel. Others named to the Academic All State team are linebacker Coby Carr, offensive lineman Matt Heilman and special teams players Isaac Buchholtz, Weston Gravatt and Will Kessler. To earn Academic All State a player must have played football or been a member or manager of the football team for 3 years, maintain a 3.5 Grade Point Average and have been on the team this past season.

-0-

Other players from central South Dakota who made the Academic All State team include Grant Johnson, Jeff Lamb, Angela Guthmiller and Brianna Fanger of Sully Buttes. Dylan McDonald and Abby Kettelhut of Miller-Highmore/Harrold. Justice Jessop and Corwin Mohr Eymer of Lyman. Joey Wheeler of Potter County and Shannon Brown of Chamberlain. The complete list of Academic All State Football team members can be found on the following link.

2019 Academic All State Football Team