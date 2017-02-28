7 Governor Wrestlers Named All ESD

PIERRE, S.D. – 7 members of the State champion Pierre Governor wrestling team were named to the All ESD Wrestling team released Tuesday. State champions Lincoln (113) and Will Turman(120) along with Micheal Lusk (132) and Spencer Sarringar (195) were named to the All ESD team as were Austin Senger (138) , Aric Williams(145) and Levi Stoltenberg (220). The Governors along with Aberdeen Central and Watertown tied for the regular season ESD team championship with 7-1 ESD records. 2017 All ESD WRESTLING Team

