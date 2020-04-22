6th COVID-19 case reported in Hughes County; 1 more death reported in SD
Today’s (April 22) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows one new case of COVID-19 in a Hughes County resident and one new death of a state resident.
The new case brings the Hughes County total to six positive cases since the pandemic began. The new case is considered recovered.
To date, in South Dakota there have been:
- positive tests– 1858
- negative tests– 11,588
- recovered– 937
- ever hospitalized– 111
- deaths– 9
Find updated information at covid.sd.gov.