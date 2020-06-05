605 Day Parking Lot Party in Oacoma to benefit Missouri Valley Crisis Center

A benefit for the Missouri Valley Crisis Center in Chamberlain is being held this (Fri.) evening in Oacoma.

Riverview Chevrolet Buick owner Anthony Farnsworth says the 605 Day Parking Lot Party will be held outside in the lot they share with Ray’s Western Wear.

Farnsworth says Westin Frank will perform and there there is no admission fee. He says coolers are not allowed. Food, drinks and alcohol will be sold at the event.

The Missouri Valley Crisis Center provides shelter for families affected by domestic abuse, sexual assault, stalking and trafficking in a home like setting. The Center also provides outreach advocacy and partnera with area shelters to provide safety and stability to survivors.