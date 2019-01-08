6 Man Football Put on Hold in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – The Executive Staff of the SDHSAA will recommend postponing the addition of Six-Man Football for the 2019 & 2020 seasons at next week’s regularly-scheduled Board of Directors Meeting in Pierre. According Activities Association Assistant Director John Krogsrand, in 2017, over 40 schools from the associations membership indicated an interest in the addition of six-man football beginning with the 2019 season Krogstrand says over 20 school districts had serious conversations about going the 6 man route this fall but only a handful have indicated a serious commitment to participating in 6 man football for the upcoming two seasons. Therefore they feel it is best to suspend the addition of a six-man football class for the time being, and continue with the current classifications of 4 11-man and 3 9-man for the present time. The SDHSAA Board of Directors voted in June of 2018 to begin offering six-man football as a sanctioned offering this coming fall.