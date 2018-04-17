6 Man Football May Be Coming to South Dakota High Schools

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota is considering 6 man football for the state’s high schools. That move is being considered by the South Dakota High School Activities Association after a meeting yesterday of the Board of Directors. Also being considered is the addition of a State High School Dual Wrestling tournament. Starting in the 2019-20 season, six-man football would replace the 9B classification, leaving only two classifications of nine-man football. The new classification would be open to any school with an average daily membership of 40 or fewer male students. The board approved the first reading of the creation of six-man football on a 5-2 vote. The motion that passed unanimously for adding a state high school dual wretstling tournament, called for implementing the tournament in the 2019-20 school year with SDHSAA staff tasked with figuring out how teams would qualify for the tournament. The tournament would be held the same weekend as the State team tournament.

The Activities Association also entered into a five-year agreement with NFHS Network to provide Internet coverage of sub-state postseason games. South Dakota Public Broadcasting will continue its exclusive coverage of state tournaments. For the rights to those games, the NFHS Network will pay the association $35,000 a year and a fan logging in to the NFHS Network would pay $9.95 which allows for a month of viewing. Currently South Dakota media outlets that stream substate games pay a small fee or allow time on the broadcast for SDHSAA public service announcements. The SDHSAA board approved the sale of substate broadcast rights on a 7-0 vote.