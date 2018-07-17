6 Injured in Monday Evening Crash Near Oacoma

  • Home > 
July 17, 2018
By: Dakota Radio Group News & Farm

 

Three adults and three children were injured in a one vehicle crash yesterday (Mon.) evening (6pm) on Interstate 90 six miles west of Oacoma.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2009 Chevrolet 1500 pickup was westbound when it left the interstate. The pickup went through a ditch and fence on the north side of the roadway and eventually went into a ravine.

A 9-year-old boy climbed out of the vehicle and walked a few hundred yard to the interstate where he flagged down another vehicle. In that vehicle was a paramedic who helped care for the injured until help arrived.

The 46-year-old male driver and 65-year-old and 12-year-old female passengers received serious, non life threatening injuries. A 20-year-old female passenger sustained life threatening injuries. It’s unknown what injuries and eight-month-old infant and the 9-year-old boy may have received.

All three adults were flown to Sioux Falls. The local state Department of Social Services in Chamberlain is caring for the children.

Everyone was wearing a seatbelt. No charges pending.


