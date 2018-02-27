6 Governor Wrestlers Named All ESD

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The ESD and State Champion Pierre Governors placed 6 wrestlers on the ESD All Conference Wrestling Team named today by a vote of the coaches of the ESD Conference Schools. Leading the way was Lincoln Turman and his brother William Turman. Seniors Micheal Lusk, Austin Senger and Gage Gehring were also named to the team as was sophomore Jace Bench-Bressier. The Governors finished with a 7-1 record in ESD Duals and in a 3 way tie for the Conference Championship along with Harrisburg and Watertown. To view the All ESD Wrestling Team click on the link below

2018 All ESD WRESTLING Team