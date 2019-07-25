$6.7-million in federal disaster funding provided to SD so far

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided $1,464,380 in grants to homeowners and renters as of July 23, including $1,178,357 for home repair or replacement and rental expenses and $286,023 for repair or replacement of personal property, vehicle repair or replacement, moving expenses and other disaster-related needs.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved $2,414,800 million in low-interest disaster loans for businesses and residents.

The National Flood Insurance Program received 187 claims and paid $2,886,667 to policyholders as of July 17.

FEMA housing inspectors have completed 1,549 (95 percent) inspections of homes damaged by the severe winter storms or flooding.

The deadline for applying for federal disaster assistance is Aug. 6. To date, more than 1,800 South Dakotans have registered with FEMA for potential disaster assistance. Those with disaster-related damages can contact FEMA by calling 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585), registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA app, or by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center. The following counties and reservations are designated for FEMA Individual Assistance: Bennett, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Dewey, Hutchinson, Jackson, Mellette, Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota, Todd, Turner, Yankton, Ziebach counties; Pine Ridge Reservation; Rosebud Reservation; Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation.

Disaster Recovery Centers have received more than 1,900 visits from South Dakotans seeking information or help with FEMA registration, SBA loans, referrals and other disaster-related questions.

Legal Assistance: FEMA, in partnership with the State Bar of South Dakota State Bar Young Lawyers Section and the American Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division, has set up a disaster legal assistance hotline. Those affected by the severe storms and flooding who face legal issues may call 877-827-6955 (toll-free), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central time, Monday through Friday to request assistance.