The South Dakota 4-H Finals Rodeo was held this past weekend (Aug. 17-19) in Fort Pierre at the Stanley County Fairgrounds.

Throughout the four performances, 532 contestants competed in 1900+ runs.

To see the top four in each go-around and the average winners, click here: SD 4-H Finals Results 2018

The Average Champion in each event received a saddle with 2nd through 4th places receiving buckles.