5 State Basketball Champion Crowned

PIERRE, S.D. – The high school basketball season came to an end on Saturday in South Dakota with 5 champions crowned. In he State Class B boys tournament in Aberdeen, Clark-Willow Lake won the title downing DeSmet 49-41 in the title game. The Class A Boys champion is Tea Area as the Titans downed Sioux Falls Christian 68-57 in the championship game in Sioux Falls. And in Rapid City Brandon Valley outlasted Sioux Falls O’Gorman with a 54-47 victory for the AA crown.

There were also two Girls State Championships decided. In the A tournament in Sioux Falls, Winner won it’s firs ever girls basketball championship with a 60-53 win over West Central as the Warriors finished the season unbeaten. And Brandon Valley won it’s first ever girls basketball state title by downing Sioux Falls Lincoln 60-40 in the AA title tilt giving the Lynx a clean sweep winning both the girls and boys championships.