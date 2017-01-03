5 Pierre Swimmers to Compete for Team South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – Five athletes from the Pierre Swim Team have been selected to represent South Dakota at the 2017 Midwest All Star Championship to be held January 14-15. The Team will bring 70 of South Dakota’s top 14 & under athletes from across the state to compete in this two day meet held in Elkhorn, Nebraska. The Pierre swimmers who will be taking part in the meet include Mason Ward-Zeller will be competing in the male 9-10 age group. Swimming in the male 11-12 division is Aidan Burke and Spencer Skjonsberg. And Katelynn Axtell and Ella Ward-Zeller will compete in the female 11-12 division.. Team South Dakota will be competing against teams from Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. Athletes are selected by a group of South Dakota Swimming coaches and must hold times that fall in the top five for South Dakota Swimming. Each of these athletes will be participating in relays with Team South Dakota.