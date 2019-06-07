5 Jackrabbits Earns HERO Pre Season All American Honors

NEW YORK – Five South Dakota State University football players were named Thursday to the HERO Sports 2019 FCS Preseason All-America Teams. Three Jackrabbits earned first-team honors, including a pair of playmakers on offense in wide receiver Cade Johnson and running back Pierre Strong, Jr. Johnson, a junior from Papillion, Nebraska, set an SDSU single-season record with 17 touchdown receptions in 2018 en route to receiving All-America accolades from both HERO Sports (second team) and STATS (third team). Strong burst onto the scene in the second half of the 2018 season, earning Missouri Valley Newcomer of the Year honors after rushing for team highs of 1,116 yards and 11 touchdowns. On defense, senior linebacker Christian Rozeboom also was a first-team selection. Roseboom posted his third consecutive 100-tackle season with a team-best 105 stops in 2018.Both of the Jackrabbits’ second-team honorees are members of the special teams unit – senior kicker Chase Vinatieri and junior long snapper Bradey Sorenson