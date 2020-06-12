5 central SD counties have yet to confirm 1st positive COVID-19 case in a resident

Today’s (June 12) update from the South Dakota Department of Health shows one more death in the state attributed to COVID-19, bring the total so far to 74.

In central South Dakota, Campbell, Haakon, Jones, Mellette and Potter counties are still reporting no positive cases in their residents.

There are:

currently active cases– 913

currently hospitalized– 87

recovered– 4755

total positive tests– 5742

total negative tests– 57,263

ever hospitalized– 514

deaths– 74

The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–7 (1 recovered)

Buffalo– 39 (15 recovered)

Campbell–

Corson–9 (3 recovered)

Dewey–2

Edmunds–4 (4 recovered)

Faulk–19 (9 recovered)

Gregory–1 (recovered)

Haakon–

Hand–6 (3 recovered)

Hughes–21 (17 recovered)

Hyde–3 (1 recovered)

Jones–

Lyman–32 (13 recovered)

McPherson–3 (1 recovered)

Mellette–

Potter–

Stanley–11 (9 recovered)

Sully–1 (recovered)

Todd– 46 (26 recovered)

Tripp–7 (6 recovered)

Walworth–5 (5 recovered)

Ziebach–2 (1 recovered)