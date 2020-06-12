5 central SD counties have yet to confirm 1st positive COVID-19 case in a resident
Today’s (June 12) update from the South Dakota Department of Health shows one more death in the state attributed to COVID-19, bring the total so far to 74.
In central South Dakota, Campbell, Haakon, Jones, Mellette and Potter counties are still reporting no positive cases in their residents.
There are:
- currently active cases– 913
- currently hospitalized– 87
- recovered– 4755
- total positive tests– 5742
- total negative tests– 57,263
- ever hospitalized– 514
- deaths– 74
The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.
Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:
Brule–7 (1 recovered)
Buffalo– 39 (15 recovered)
Campbell–
Corson–9 (3 recovered)
Dewey–2
Edmunds–4 (4 recovered)
Faulk–19 (9 recovered)
Gregory–1 (recovered)
Haakon–
Hand–6 (3 recovered)
Hughes–21 (17 recovered)
Hyde–3 (1 recovered)
Jones–
Lyman–32 (13 recovered)
McPherson–3 (1 recovered)
Mellette–
Potter–
Stanley–11 (9 recovered)
Sully–1 (recovered)
Todd– 46 (26 recovered)
Tripp–7 (6 recovered)
Walworth–5 (5 recovered)
Ziebach–2 (1 recovered)