4th Quarter Scoring Woes Doom Governors

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pierre Governors managed only 4 points in the 4th quarter as they were beaten by Rapid City Central 38-29 Saturday afternoon in Rapid City. The game was tied at 25 after 3 quarters but Pierre could not find the basket in the 4th quarter as Pierre shot just 27 percent from the field on the game. Gray Zabel scored 15 in the first half but was held scoreless in the second half. Andrew Coverdale added 6 points as only four Govs scored in the game. Gavyn Strand had 9 points to pace the Cobblers who won their 4th straight. Pierre has dropped 4 straight and is 2 and 4 on the season. The Governors return home to host Mitchell on Friday.