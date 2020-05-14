4th case of COVID-19 shows up in Lyman County

Today’s (May 14) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows four new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.

In central South Dakota, the data also shows one new positive case in Lyman County bringing the total there to four.

To date, in South Dakota:

currently active cases– 1312

currently hospitalized– 85

recovered– 2437

total positive tests– 3792

total negative tests– 22,681

ever hospitalized– 290

deaths– 43

The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–

Buffalo– 1

Campbell–

Corson– 2

Dewey–

Edmunds–

Faulk– 1

Gregory–

Haakon–

Hand– 1

Hughes– 15 (12 recovered)

Hyde– 1

Jones–

Lyman– 4 (up 1)

McPherson– 1

Mellette–

Potter–

Stanley– 8 (7 recovered)

Sully– 1

Todd– 13 (down 1. 5 recovered)

Tripp–

Walworth– 5

Ziebach– 1