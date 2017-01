PIERRE SD – Steve Wegman with the Pierre Elks Lodge #1953 was in KGFX Studio to talk about the Jan 25th Aviation Day at the South Dakota Discovery Center. Morning Show Host Scott Lane visited about the event and all that are involved for the day. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Steve-Wegmen-ELKS-GLIDERS-1-10-17.mp3

