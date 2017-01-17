4th Annual Aviation Day at SD Discovery Center in Pierre Jan 25th

PIERRE SD – Steve Wegman with the Pierre Elks Lodge #1953 was in KGFX Studio to talk about the Jan 25th 2017 free, fun filled day for kids and adults alike, it is the 4th Aviation Day at the South Dakota Discovery Center. Morning Show Host Scott Lane visited about the event and all that is happening on that day.

If you have a group larger than 10 please schedule with Dr. Rhea Waldman at SD Discovery Center either by email educationdirector@sd- discovery.com or 605-224-8295