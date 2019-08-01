Days of 1910 Rodeo Results from Timber Lake

TIMBER LAKE, S.D. – Makenzee Wheelhouse of Pierre was a winner last weekend when she finished first in the Barrel Racing at the Days of 1910 Rodeo in Timber Lake. Wheelhouse scored 17.77 to edge out Sani Jandreau of Kennebec in the South Dakota Rodeo Association Sanctioned Rodeo. Other winners in Timber Lake included Jake Carmody of Mobridge in the Bareback with a score of 72. Casey Henninger of Ft. Pierre won the Bull Riding with a score of 76 and Trey Young of Dupre was the top Calf Roper with a winning score of .60. Kaden Deal of Eagle Butte and Dillion Schofield of Philip each scored rides of 76 to top the Saddle Bronc Riding. Kody Woodward of Dupree had a score of 4.60 to top the Steer Wrestling. In the Roping events, Jeremy Ferguson of Eagle Butte and Daycen Hunt of Ridgeview won the Team Roping with a score of 6.20 while Brooke and Guy Howell of Bell Fource teamed for the Mixed Team Roping title with a score of 6.80. Rickie Engesser of Spearfish was the top Ladies Breakaway winner with a score of 2.50 and Haden Thompson of Torrinton, Wyoming won the Goat Tying with a 7.40 score. And the Senior Men’s Breakaway winners saw Scott Lammers of Hermosa and Mark Shumacher Wolsey each score a 2.50 along with JB Lord of Sturgis to tie for the top spot. All of the results can be found at www.sdrodeo.com. This weekend will feature SDRA sanctioned rodeos in Isabel and Lemmon.