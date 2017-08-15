“4H Finals Rodeo Night” at the Fort Pierre Bicentennial Farmers’ Market Tonight

FORT PIERRE SD – Tonight is the Fort Pierre Bicentennial Farmers’ Market 5pm-8pm and also “4H Finals Rodeo Night” with St. John’s Catholic Church putting on a fundraiser meal! Live country music, wagon rides, stick horse decorating, and stick horse barrel racing!! Plus, all the other goodness you’ve come to expect from the farmers’ market vendors and a paddleboat cruise on the Sunset with live music! Come on down and support the Fort Pierre Downtown Bicentennial Farmers’ Market tonight from 5PM-8PM. (Photo Credit: Fort Pierre Tourism)

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.