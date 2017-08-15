“4H Finals Rodeo Night” at the Fort Pierre Bicentennial Farmers’ Market Tonight

  • Home > 
August 15, 2017
By: Fort Pierre Development Corporation (Press Release)

 

FORT PIERRE SD – Tonight is the Fort Pierre Bicentennial Farmers’ Market  5pm-8pm  and also “4H Finals Rodeo Night” with St. John’s Catholic Church putting on a fundraiser meal!   Live country music, wagon rides, stick horse decorating, and stick horse barrel racing!!   Plus, all the other goodness you’ve come to expect from the farmers’ market vendors and a paddleboat cruise on the Sunset with live music!   Come on down and support the Fort Pierre Downtown Bicentennial Farmers’ Market tonight from 5PM-8PM. (Photo Credit: Fort Pierre Tourism)


