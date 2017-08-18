46th Annual South Dakota 4H Finals Rodeo in Fort Pierre Kicks Off Today Thru Sunday

FORT PIERRE SD – 4-H Rodeo contestants and their families have rolled into the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre this weekend August 18th-20th for the 46th Annual South Dakota State 4-H Finals Rodeo.

The 4-H Finals Rodeo President Don Bergeson said there are 532 contestants that will run in 3 different arenas and compete for 60 buckles and 26 saddles. Bergeson says the State Finals is the biggest rodeo in SD History and everyone chips in and helps with the 3 day event that begins today at 7:30am with the Ambassador Horsemanship and the first rodeo performance at 5pm this evening. There will be two rodeo performances Saturday, one at 9am and then again at 5pm followed up with a dance for the 4H contestants. There will be a Special Needs Rodeo at 2pm also on Saturday.

Sunday morning will start with cowboy church at 8am and then the 2016 4-H Rodeo Ambassador Morgan Janisch of Lake City SD will hand over her crown at 10am to the new Ambassador. The final performance will follow the Scholarship Awards. There will also be a contestant and family BBQ after the final performance and then the award ceremony will wrap up the weekend. Be sure to welcome the contestants and their families. Show your support by attending the rodeo at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.