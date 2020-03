As of noon today (Wed.), 41 South Dakotans have tested positive for COVID-19– up 11 from yesterday.

Eight new cases are in Minnehaha and one new case each in Brown, Lincoln and Meade counties. Eight of the 11 new cases in the past 24 hours are in females.

So far, one person has died and 13 people in the state have recovered from coronavirus.

The South Dakota Department of Health updates COVID-19 information for the state at covid.sd.gov.