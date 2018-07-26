$40,000 Lotto America ticket purchased in Pierre

The South Dakota Lottery’s Wednesday drawings resulted in its latest big winner for its newest game.

A Lotto America ticket worth $40,000 was sold at the Gas Stop in Pierre, located at 520 S. Garfield Ave. The second-prize ticket matched all five winning numbers but not the star ball. The winning numbers were 6, 8, 13, 20 and 35. The winner’s $20,000 second-place prize was doubled through the game’s All Star Bonus option.

If you are Wednesday’s winner, please sign the back of your ticket immediately and claim your prize at the nearest South Dakota Lottery office. The Pierre Lottery office is located at 711 E. Wells Ave.

Lotto America drawings take place each Wednesday and Saturday night with the overall odds of winning a prize at 1-9.6. For more information on the game, visit https://lottery.sd.gov/games/lottogames/lottoamerica/.