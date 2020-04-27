4-year-old killed in Sunday night accident in southeast Hughes County

A 4-year-old boy was killed and two adults were seriously injured in a one vehicle accident last night on West Bend Road 38 miles east of Pierre in the southeast part of Hughes County.

Names of those involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

Information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2000 Nissan Maxima was northbound on West Bend Road when it left the roadway and went into the east ditch. Two of the three occupants were ejected from the vehicle. None of the occupants were wearing seat belts.

The 4-year-old male was pronounced dead at the Pierre hospital. The female driver and the second male passenger received serious non-life threatening injuries.

Charges are pending against the driver.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.