4 Pierre Swimmers Wrap Up Long Course Season

PIERRE, S.D. – Four members of Pierre Swim Team competed with Team South Dakota at the 2018 Central Zones Championship This four-day meet was held at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and hosted teams from Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma, North Dakota and South Dakota. Team South Dakota was made up of athletes from all across the state and placed sixth overall. Ella Ward-Zeller placed eighth overall in the division, achieving AAAA times in the 100 and 200 meter backstroke and also qualifying her for the USA Futures Championship. Michelle Weiss had a 9th place finish in the girls 13-14 1500 meter freestyle event and Mason Ward Zeller placed fifteenth in the 200 meter butterfly and sixteenth in the 200 meter breaststroke for the top performances of the weekend. Winter season registration will be on August 30th. More information will be posted on the team’s website, www.pierreswimteam.com. You can also check out the Pierre Swim Team on it’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/pierreswimteam.

2018 Pierre Swim Team Athletes Compete at Central Zones

Picture from left to right: Breanna Tedrow, Michelle Weiss, Ella Ward-Zeller, and Mason Ward-Zeller. Photo courtesy of Kent Huckins.