4 more COVID-19 deaths in SD; 1 new case each in Hughes and Stanley counties

Today’s (April 30) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows four new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the state total to 17. All four were residents of Minnehaha County.

There was no change in numbers of positive cases related to the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Sioux Falls. Those numbers remain 853 employees and 245 close contacts.

The information also shows one new positive test in both Hughes and Stanley counties. Hughes County has had a total of eight cases with seven having recovered. Stanley County has seven cases, all of which are still active.

To date, in South Dakota:

currently active cases– 859

currently hospitalized– 76

recovered– 1573

total positive tests– 2449 (2185 in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties)

total negative tests– 14,579

ever hospitalized– 173

deaths– 17

The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–

Buffalo– 1

Campbell–

Corson– 1

Dewey–

Edmunds–

Faulk– 1

Gregory–

Haakon–

Hand– 1

Hughes– 8 (up 1. Seven are considered recovered)

Hyde– 1

Jones–

Lyman– 3

McPherson– 1

Mellette–

Potter–

Stanley– 7 (up 1)

Sully– 1

Todd– 1

Tripp–

Walworth– 5

Ziebach–