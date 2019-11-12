4 Miller Players Named All Big Dakota Conference Volleyball

WINNER, S.D. – Four players from Big Dakota Conference champion Miller head up the Big Dakota Conference All Conference Volleyball team named today by a vote of the coaches of the BDC volleyball schools. Those named from Miller are Kadye Fernholtz, VonnaGail Schlechter, Rachel Oligmueller and Madison Wetz. All four of the girls are seniors. Named from conference runner up Winner are senior Morgan Hammerbeck and sophomore Ellie Brozik. Named from Mobridge-Pollock are juniors Megan Zahn and Emily Wientjes. Seniors Hannah Anderson of Chamberlain, Cooper Marshall of Cheyenne Eagle Butte, Kaylee Wells of Crow Creek and Karley Leafgreen of Stanley County round out the All Conference team. Named Honorable Mention All BDC are Mya Knippling and Makenzy Mutziger of Chamberlain, Haylee Langdeau and Rozee Drapeau of Crow Creek, Bretany White Hat and Aleah McClosky of Todd County, Makenzi Levi, Kella Bertram and Maggie LeCompte of Winner along with Tiera Young of McLaughlin and Julie Spoonhunter of Cheyenne Eagle Butte.