4 Inducted into South Dakota Coaches Association Hall of Fame

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – 4 men were inducted into the South Dakota Coaches Association Hall of Fame during ceremonies held last Saturday in Sioux Falls. The 4 men inducted included long time longtime Track and Field head coach Randy Hermansen who spend a large part of his career coaching at Eureka, Herreid, Warner, Edmunds Central, Frederick and Aberdeen Christian. Also inducted were Vic Godfrey of Watertown, Eldon ‘Gus’ Barnes, Jim Cordts and Jim Emmerich. 17 HoF Press Release

