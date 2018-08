The 47th annual 4-H Finals Rodeo starts this evening (Fri.) at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.

4-H Finals Rodeo committee board president Kasey Hanson of Burke says over 500 youth will be competing throughout the four performances.

4-H’ers compete in a variety of events.

Hanson says the finals are the finale of a summer of traveling to rodeos and spending time with families from around the state.