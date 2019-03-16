4 Area Teams Play for Consolation Round Titles at State B

ABERDEEN, S.D. – White River and Sully Buttes will play for the Consolation championship of the State Class B tournament Saturday in Aberdeen while Jones County faces Timber Lake in the 7th place game. White River downed Jones County 78-56 behine 17 points from Nick sayler. 3 Other Tigers were in double figures with Izaiah Sorace and Tyson Iyotte each scoring 15 and LukeWells 14. Alec Whitney had 16 for Jones County. Sully Butte then held on to beat Timber Lake 54-50. The Chargers got 38 points from Nick

Wittler while Timber Lake was led by Brayden PayPay’s 18 points. Timbar Lake and Jones County play for 7th place at noon while the Sully Buttes and White River contest for the consolation title is scheduled for 1:45 pm.