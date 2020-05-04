4 additional positive COVID-19 cases in Hughes County since Friday
Today’s (May 2) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows four additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Hughes County since Friday, bringing the county’s total to 13.
To date, in South Dakota:
- currently active cases– 811
- currently hospitalized– 71
- recovered– 1799
- total positive tests– 2631 (2304 in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties)
- total negative tests– 15,786
- ever hospitalized– 197
- deaths– 21
The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.
Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:
Brule–
Buffalo– 1
Campbell–
Corson– 1
Dewey– 1
Edmunds–
Faulk– 1
Gregory–
Haakon–
Hand– 1
Hughes– 13 (up 4. 7 recovered)
Hyde– 1
Jones–
Lyman– 3
McPherson– 1
Mellette–
Potter–
Stanley– 8 (1 recovered)
Sully– 1
Todd– 3 (up 1)
Tripp–
Walworth– 5
Ziebach–