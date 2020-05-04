4 additional positive COVID-19 cases in Hughes County since Friday

Today’s (May 2) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows four additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Hughes County since Friday, bringing the county’s total to 13.

To date, in South Dakota:

currently active cases– 811

currently hospitalized– 71

recovered– 1799

total positive tests– 2631 (2304 in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties)

total negative tests– 15,786

ever hospitalized– 197

deaths– 21

The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–

Buffalo– 1

Campbell–

Corson– 1

Dewey– 1

Edmunds–

Faulk– 1

Gregory–

Haakon–

Hand– 1

Hughes– 13 (up 4. 7 recovered)

Hyde– 1

Jones–

Lyman– 3

McPherson– 1

Mellette–

Potter–

Stanley– 8 (1 recovered)

Sully– 1

Todd– 3 (up 1)

Tripp–

Walworth– 5

Ziebach–