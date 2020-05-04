Monday, May 4, 2020
4 additional positive COVID-19 cases in Hughes County since Friday

Jody Heemstra

Today’s (May 2) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows four additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Hughes County since Friday, bringing the county’s total to 13.

To date, in South Dakota:

  • currently active cases– 811
  • currently hospitalized– 71
  • recovered– 1799
  • total positive tests– 2631 (2304 in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties)
  • total negative tests– 15,786
  • ever hospitalized– 197
  • deaths– 21

The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.

 

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–

Buffalo– 1

Campbell–

Corson– 1

Dewey– 1

Edmunds–

Faulk– 1

Gregory–

Haakon–

Hand– 1

Hughes– 13 (up 4. 7 recovered)

Hyde– 1

Jones–

Lyman– 3

McPherson– 1

Mellette–

Potter–

Stanley– 8 (1 recovered)

Sully– 1

Todd– 3 (up 1)

Tripp–

Walworth– 5

Ziebach–