Sierra Moeller was in the KGFX studio to talk about theĀ 3rd Annual #sisstrong 3-on-3 Basketball Hoop Shoot. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Sierra-Moeller-070518.mp3

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.